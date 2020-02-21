Fans Flock to Graves Incorrectly Identified as Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s

A fenced-off private gravesite decorated with purple and gold flowers has been mistakenly labeled as the final resting place for Kobe and Gianna Bryant, drawing fans from near and far.

Officials at the cemetery in Orange County said the site is not where the Bryants have been buried, and asked the public to respect the family's privacy.

A Daily Mail article from Feb. 14 posted photos of a private area, identifying it as the Bryants' graves.

While death certificates did identify Pacific View Memorial Park as where the Bryants would be laid to rest, officials said the plots pictured were incorrect.

They also said they had no plans to reveal the correct plots out of respect to the family.

Pacific View Memorial Park released the following statement:

“As part of our commitment to all families, we guard their privacy and do not discuss specific matters with the media. However, we can confirm that a photo circulating on certain websites is not the final resting place of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. We ask that the public respect the privacy of the family whose loved one is interred at the pictured location.”

The cemetery is also where John Wayne, William Cagney and other notable actors have been buried.