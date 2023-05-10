JPMorgan Alleges Former Executive ‘Thwarted' Efforts to Cut Ties With Epstein

JPMorgan Chase claimed its former executive Jes Staley repeatedly “thwarted” its efforts to cut ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during Staley's tenure at the bank, according to court documents filed this week.

The Wall Street giant sued Staley in March, saying he should be held liable for any financial damages the bank might have to pay from two lawsuits that alleged the bank enabled Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation.

JPMorgan has denied liability.

Staley, who worked at the bank for more than 30 years, asked a federal judge in April to dismiss the lawsuit, saying the bank was using him as a “public relations shield.”

In response, the bank this week alleged that Staley knew of Epstein’s sex-trafficking enterprise and engaged in “sexual activity with young women procured by Epstein,” but “acted to protect himself and Epstein (who could have exposed Staley’s misconduct),” court documents said.

Staley’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

