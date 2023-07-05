Waterbury

Woman shot, killed in Waterbury, Connecticut

NBC Universal, Inc.

A homicide investigation is underway in Waterbury on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to Hillside Avenue at Kellogg Street around 4:30 a.m. after getting a report of someone who was unresponsive.

Authorities said the woman was later determined to have been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's identity has not been released.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The Waterbury Police Department Major Crimes detectives are actively investigating the woman's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or through the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us