As MTA moves to tap to pay, Ice Spice is featured on one of the last commemorative MetroCards

It's the beginning of the end of an era for New York City's iconic MetroCards, and Ice Spice is taking full advantage of it.

Thousands of MetroCards featuring the Bronx-born rapper went on sale Monday, and fans were spotted lining up to purchase the cards to commemorate the release of her debut album "Y2K." The NYPD was even called to control the crowd.

Although the 24-year-old wasn't born yet when the MetroCard replaced subway tokens in 1994, Ice Spice is likely among one of the last musical artists to be featured on the card --- because the MTA is phasing out the use of MetroCards and fully replacing it with contactless fare payment next year. The tap to pay system was installed in all NYC subway stations and buses from 2020-2021, according to MTA spokesperson Renee Price.

"The MTA’s Tap to Pay system is replacing MetroCards with more than half of subway rides now routinely paid with contactless devices and cards," Price said in a statement.

Where to get Ice Spice MetroCards?

Joining the likes of LL Cool J and Pop Smoke who were part of commemorative cards celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, Ice Spice's record label Capitol Records partnered with the MTA to make 50,000 MetroCards with her likeness available at the following subway stations:

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Fordham Rd: 4, D, B

34 St–Penn Station: A, C, E

Times Square–42 St: N, Q, R, W, S, 1, 2 , 3, 7 ​

While the custom MetroCard program has ended, with Ice Spice being one of the last partners to be featured on regular MetroCards, the MTA plans to release three final custom MetroCards to ever be offered, according to the MTA's website.

One of the three cards is already in the works, Price suggested. She said the MTA is currently offering brands, artists, and commercial entities the opportunity to create two final custom cards through the end of the year.

We'll just have to wait and see who, or what, will be featured on the last three custom MetroCards in history.