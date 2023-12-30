Powerball

Here are the winning numbers for Saturday's $760 million Powerball jackpot

By NBC Staff

Powerball ticket
Getty Images

The last Powerball drawing of the year has more than 3/4s of a billion dollars on the line Saturday night.

The winning numbers for the $760 million jackpot are 10, 11, 26, 27, 34, a red ball of 7 and a Power Play of 4x.

The jackpot number represents a sum that can be distributed to a winner in 30 payments over 29 years. The jackpot also comes with a one-time $383.6 million cash option. Most choose the latter.

Saturday's jackpot is the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot of all time, and comes after a $1.765 billion jackpot was won by someone in California on Oct. 11.

The Powerball is played on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, with the drawing taking place at 11 p.m. ET.

Millions, if not billions, are up grabs once a winning lotto ticket goes unclaimed. What to know about who gets to keep it.

