lax

Girl Dies of Heart Attack on Plane at LAX, Officials Say

Airport officials said the girl died on the plane

By Shahan Ahmed

Charley Gallay

A child died of cardiac arrest at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday, officials said.

Paramedics responded to provide medical aid for a girl at LAX but "all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help," the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

The child was pronounced dead on scene, the LAFD said. Airport officials said the girl died on the plane.

U.S. & World

2022 Winter Olympics 9 hours ago

China Pours Billions Into Infrastructure, Talent as It Readies for 2022 Winter Olympics

Trump administration 8 hours ago

5 Major Environmental Regulation Changes Made by Trump Admin. in 2019

The Los Angeles Police Department was handling the death investigation, the fire department said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

lax
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us