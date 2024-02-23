crash

Farm workers among 8 dead in head-on crash in Madera County

A pickup and van collided Friday morning on a two-lane road in a rural area northwest of Fresno.

By Jonathan Lloyd

The scene of a deadly crash Friday Feb. 23, 2024 in Madera County.
NBC

Eight people, including farm workers on their way to work, were killed Friday morning in a head-on collision in Madera County.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 6 a.m. on a two-lane road northwest of Fresno. A Chevy Silverado pickup and older model GMC Safari van with eight farm workers collided when the pickup driver crossed the centerline, the CHP said.

Both drivers and six other people were killed. One person was hospitalized, but details about that person's injuries were not immediately available.

Only the driver and front passenger in the Safari were wearing seatbelts, the CHP said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

KSEE News reported that the wife of one of the victims in the van was following the Safari in another van and witnessed the crash. The workers were heading to work in the Firebaugh area, the station reported.

It was not immediately clear why the pickup driver crossed lanes.

This article tagged under:

crash
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us