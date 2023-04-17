What to Know Curaleaf, one of the nation's largest cannabis companies, regained its license to sell recreational marijuana after the Board of the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) reversed its decision to deny the company's license renewals.

On Monday, the NJ CRC Board, which regulates the sale of medicinal and recreational marijuana products in New Jersey, voted to approve Curaleaf’s adult use cannabis licenses.

The Board had initially denied Curaleaf’s license renewals last week after the company announced a staff reduction. The Board’s initial decision meant that the company’s Bellmawr and Edgewater Park locations would have to stop selling recreational marijuana.

In a statement released Thursday, Curaleaf called the Board's actions "an outrageous act of political retaliation for our need to consolidate production into one local facility."

Please see our statement regarding today's decision by the New Jersey CRC. $CURA $CURLF pic.twitter.com/jX3XWeI12W — Curaleaf (@Curaleaf_Inc) April 14, 2023

The Board’s initial decision prompted protests from Curaleaf employees and supporters outside their headquarters on East State Street in Trenton, New Jersey, Monday morning.

The Cannabis Regulatory Commission then held an emergency meeting, saying it's willing to vacate last week's decision and will approve Curaleaf's adult use license under the following conditions:

Curaleaf must participate in collective bargaining.

Curaleaf must provide details on its Bellmawr expansion and labor practices regarding hiring.

"Today's decision by the CRC Board to vacate their unprecedented action last week is an incredible victory for our 500 NJ team members and vindication for what we knew all along: Curaleaf is in good standing with the CRC and has fulfilled every requirement necessary for the renewal of our licenses,” Curaleaf CEO Matt Darin said. “I am incredibly proud of and grateful to every one of the hundreds of dedicated team members who showed up today, not just for their jobs and livelihoods, but for a better, safer cannabis industry in New Jersey."