shooting

Church Shooting, Hanukkah Stabbing Spur Calls for More Security in Places of Worship

The issue of whether worshipers should be armed breaks along the usual fault lines in the wider debate on gun laws

By Daniella Silva | NBC News

Churchgoers take cover while a congregant armed with a handgun, top left, exchange fire with a man who shot and killed two people during a service at West Freeway Church of Christ, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in White Settlement, Texas.
West Freeway Church of Christ/Courtesy of Law Enforcement via AP

shooting at a church in Texas and a stabbing at a rabbi's home during a Hanukkah celebration in New York over the weekend have renewed calls for increased security and the right to be armed in places of worship, NBC News reports.

In Texas, a gunman killed two people before a volunteer armed security team shot and killed him in the church near Fort Worth on Sunday. That led Texas politicians to praise a recent law that allowed guns to be carried in places of worship.

The issue of whether worshipers should be armed breaks along the usual fault lines in the wider debate on gun laws. Supporters of gun control legislation say the better solution is to reduce gun ownership, rather than to invite weapons of death into the pews. But in Texas, which has a strong gun culture, Republicans seized on the shooting Sunday as proof of their long-held belief that more trained gun owners can prevent casualties during mass attacks.

U.S. & World

2019 14 hours ago

Obama, Trump Tie for Most Admired Man in 2019

robots 14 hours ago

As Robots Take Over Warehousing, Workers Pushed to Adapt

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican, praised the law that allows licensed handgun holders to carry weapons in houses of worship that don't explicitly ban them. The law, which was passed after 26 people were killed at a church in Sutherland Springs in 2017, took effect in September.

Read more on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

shootingNew YorkTexasstabbingHanukkah
Local School Closings Weather Alerts Weather Better Get Baquero TV Listings Investigations Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us