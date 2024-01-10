decision 2024

Chris Christie is set to drop out of the 2024 presidential race

The decision removes the most high-profile and consistent critic of Trump still in the Republican primary,

By Associated Press and Staff

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie delivers a speech about drug addiction at Hope on Haven Hill, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Rochester, N.H.
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie plans to suspend his long-shot presidential campaign Wednesday, according to two sources who have knowledge of the campaign and its plans, NBC News reported.

Christie is not expected to make any endorsement at this time, according to one of the sources, who speculated that Christie may want to wait until after the Iowa caucus next Monday before making any announcement to amplify its effect.

The decision removes the most high-profile and consistent critic of Trump still in the Republican primary, with Christie weathering boos and catcalls at GOP debates when he stuck to his message against the former president.

Here’s what you need to know about the former governor of New Jersey.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

decision 2024
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us