Busload of migrants arrives in Los Angeles from Texas

A group of migrants arrived from Texas at Los Angeles’ Union Station Wednesday in a move announced by Texas’ governor, who blames President Joe Biden for a “refusal to secure the border.”

There were 40 migrants who arrived, including children, who traveled more than 23 hours without food before arriving in Los Angeles, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights told NBC4.

It’s the latest in a tactic employed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has sent unannounced busloads of migrants to other so-called sanctuary cities like Philadelphia. The tactic has been decried as a political stunt.

"Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status,” Abbott said in a press release. “Our border communities are on the frontlines of President Biden's border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border."

The migrants were receiving help at St. Anthony's Croatian Catholic Church in Chinatown. The Los Angeles Fire Department said shortly after 5 p.m. that it received a "medical need" request for a number of people at the church. Those people's medical condition was not immediately known.

Other cities have criticized a lack of prior notice about arriving migrants, which at times has led to confusion and a scramble to house and provide resources for the migrants.

CHIRLA Executive Director Angélica Salas said her group had heard rumors about the possibility of a migrant arrival. They mobilized other community-based organizations and worked with the city and county of Los Angeles to prepare for the arrival, Salas said.

She added that Abbott made a "politicized choice" that put people's lives at risk.

“We make choices, leaders make choices. And the choice that can be made is to receive individuals with humanity, to understand their very desperate plight, and to offer them the solutions and the support that they need," Salas said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass similarly issued a statement sharply criticizing Abbott.

She noted that shortly after she took office, she directed city departments to make plans in case Los Angeles "was on the receiving end of a despicable stunt that Republican Governors have grown so fond of."

“This did not catch us off guard, nor will it intimidate us. Now, it’s time to execute our plan. Our emergency management, police, fire and other departments were able to find out about the incoming arrival while the bus was on its way and were already mobilized along with nonprofit partners before the bus arrived," Bass said.

Salas said the migrants were receiving information about their legal case, as well as being connected to family members and sponsors.