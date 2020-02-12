William Barr

Barr Agrees to Testify Before House Judiciary Committee in March

Democrats plan to ask Barr about the decision to propose a reduction in the sentence for Roger Stone

Trump
AP

Attorney General Bill Barr has agreed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee next month as Democrats express numerous concerns about his Justice Department tenure, the committee said Wednesday.

"We are writing to confirm your agreement to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on March 31, 2020," Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and the 22 other Democratic members of the panel said in a letter to Barr on Wednesday.

Democrats wrote that they plan to ask Barr questions about the Justice Department's decision to overrule career prosecutors and propose a reduction in the sentence for Trump confidante Roger Stone

U.S. & World

recall 1 hour ago

Ford Recalls 240K Vehicles Over Suspension Problem

Roger Stone 2 hours ago

Roger Stone Backlash: Dems Demand Barr’s Resignation, Call for Investigation

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

William BarrDonald TrumpTrump administration
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us