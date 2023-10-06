Alleged serial wedding crasher takes the cake and the cash at Mississippi wedding, family says

A couple was celebrating their wedding day in Mississippi on Saturday when an alleged serial wedding crasher snuck in.

Sandra Lynn Henson, 57, has been accused of crashing weddings in Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee and stealing money and cards from purses, according to the Pontotoc Sheriff’s Department.

She was already wanted in Alabama, the department said, when she was caught with sticky fingers at Lexi Loden and Brady Butler's wedding in Pontotoc County.

"When Sandra turned around in the bridal room, she was eating a piece of my cake," said newlywed Lexi Loden Butler, who recalled how her sister caught Henson at her wedding at Lilly Creek Farm.

Henson was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with petit larceny, trespassing, and disturbing the peace, the sheriff's department said Monday.

