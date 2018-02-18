Florida Students Announce March in Washington D.C for Gun Law Change

NBC 6 Anchor Johnny Archer is in Parkland, where students are planning to march to D.C. for change.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School announced Sunday a nationwide march in Washington, D.C. scheduled for next month in response to the deadly Parkland school shooting.



According to the event’s website, “kids and families will take to the streets of Washington, D.C. to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools today.”

“We’re going to maintain this momentum,” said Emma Gonzalez, a student at Stoneman Douglas High, on Meet the Press with Chuck Todd. “We have this organization. And we are going to push, no matter how hard it takes. We already have pushed no more than young children should possibly ever have to push.”

“We are marching for our lives, we’re marching for the 17 lives we lost. And we’re marching for our children’s lives and our children’s children and their children. This kind of stuff can’t just happen. Never again will this kind of tragedy happen in this country or any country,” said Alex Wind, also a student at Stoneman Douglas.

Details for the event that will be held on March 24th can be found here.

Prior to that, 100 students will board chartered busses and will head to Tallahassee, where they will meet with Senators and House members on both sides of the aisle on Wednesday. Students will also meet with Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“We will all have the chance to speak our minds. Because we are the ones that looked into Nikolas Cruz’s eyes. And we took 17 bullets to the heart,” said Jaclyn Corin, a student at Stoneman Douglas High. And we’re the only ones that can speak up. We have to be the adults in this situation, because clearly, people have failed us in the government. And we must make the change now.”

Additionally, the Women's March organization is calling for students, teachers, administrators and others to take part in a school walkout for 17 minutes at 10 a.m. on March 14th. In South Florida, events have been coordinated at North Community Park in Parkland and at the School for Advanced Studies and Miami Dade College in Homestead.