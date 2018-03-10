“Saturday Night Live” cold open mocked recent political and pop culture moments themed on the television show “The Bachelor,” with Kate McKinnon who reprised her impression of special counsel Robert Mueller. McKinnon’s Mueller played the bachelor while cast member Cecily Strong played Becca, the contestant on the show. McKinnon’s Mueller and Strong’s Becca have a awkward break up scene because McKinnon’s Mueller could not commit to a Trump collusion indictment.

“The reality is that I don’t think I can give you everything that you want right now,” McKinnon’s Mueller said.

“Collusion is literally the only thing I’ve been looking forward to for the past year,” Strong’s Becca said. “I was ready, Bob. I was ready to do the damn thing.”

The scene based on the real-life dramatic finale episode of the reality show “The Bachelor” when bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to one contestant, then broke it off and proposed to the runner-up.

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who allegedly had an affair with Trump, said she would be able to talk about the affair because Trump never signed their settlement agreement, but McKinnon’s Mueller said “That was fun,” but not enough for an indictment.

“Saturday Night Live” was hosted by Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” star and who also has a small role in the box-office smash movie, “Black Panther.”

On Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update with Michael Che and Colin Jost had special guests Alex Moffat’s Eric Trump and Mikey Day’s Donald Trump Jr. made an appearance to discuss the success of the Trump name across the world and debunk some of rumored chaos inside the Whitye House.

But Moffat’s Eric Trump kept imitating his brother Day’s Donald Trump until he was given a pop-up book to read.

“That’s what’s so ridiculous about the claims of this adult film star. She and my father never had a relationship.” Moffat’s Eric said. “They just wrestled in bed!”

Musical guest James Bay performed “Pink Lemonade” and “Wild Love”











