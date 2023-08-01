New Jersey

4 killed, 1 hurt in house fire in Ocean County

The house caught fire just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Buttonwood Drive in the Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey Township.

By Emily Rose Grassi

Four people were killed and one person was injured in a house fire in Ocean County, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

When crews arrived, the building was completely engulfed in flames. A woman was rescued and taken to a hospital, Ocean County officials said.

Firefighters reported that there were four other people in the house at the time of the fire.

While crews tried to rescue the four inside the home, the roof collapsed forcing the firefighters to end the rescue efforts, according to officials. The four people inside the home were all killed in the fire. Officials have not yet revealed their identities.

“This is an absolutely tragic situation. Sadly, four of the occupants of the residence perished in this fire," Ocean County prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

