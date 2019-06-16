After a 4-Year-Old Took Doll From Store, Video Shows Phoenix Police Pulling Gun on Parents

A Phoenix couple has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the city after a video showed police officers arresting and drawing a gun on them after their 4-year-old daughter allegedly stole a doll, NBC News reports.

Dravon Ames and his fiancee, Iesha Harper, had just left a dollar store on May 29 with their daughters, ages 1 and 4, and were in their car when they realized the older girl had taken a doll, according to a notice of claim filed Wednesday with the city. The couple drove the girls to their babysitter at an apartment complex nearby, where they were stopped and confronted by police in the parking lot.

Phoenix police, who said they are conducting an internal investigation of the incident, released a video Tuesday shot by a bystander showing an officer appearing to push a handcuffed man, believed to be Ames, against the side of a car and kicking his legs. "When I tell you to do something, you f------ do it!" an officer could be heard screaming at the handcuffed Ames.

"The Phoenix Police Department takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and for this reason, this incident is currently being investigated by the Professional Standards Bureau," a Phoenix Police Department statement said.

