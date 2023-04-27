Hazmat Incident at Luxury NYC Spa Sends 5 to Hospital

A hazmat investigation at a luxury Brooklyn spa sent five people to the hospital overnight, while emergency crews assessed another 15 at the scene, authorities say.

Firefighters responding to a call about some sort of odor at World Spa on McDonald Avenue in Midwood around 10 p.m. Wednesday determined there was a hazmat incident in the basement of the building, though the nature of it wasn't immediately clear by Thursday morning.

In total, 20 patients were reported, the FDNY said. Five were taken to Coney Island Hospital in unknown condition. The other victims were treated and released at the scene.

The situation was said to be under control shortly after 1 a.m. Monday.

No other details were immediately available, and World Spa couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

World Spa bills itself as New York City's "premiere and most diverse spa destination," with 50,000 square feet of "urban bathhouse" for guests to explore at their own pace, "indulging in new, culturally-authentic bathing experiences and sampling exquisite food and drink along the way."

...