Woman, Child Badly Hurt After Being Hit by Truck in Queens

A woman and child were hit by a truck -- possibly a garbage truck -- in Queens early Tuesday, authorities say.

Police say the woman, in her 30s, and the boy, thought to be between 8 and 10 years old, were hurt near 57th Avenue and 97th Street around 7 a.m. Both were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Details on their relationship and identities weren't immediately available. The driver stayed at the scene; no charges have been filed but the investigation is ongoing, police say.

Raw footage posted to the Citizen app showed a sprawling scene, with multiple emergency vehicles and police cars converging on the area.