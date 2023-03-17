Witness Captures Emergency Plane Landing on Long Island Beach

Two men walked away seemingly unscathed after crash landing a small plane onto a Long Island beach, and the entire harrowing touchdown was caught on camera.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a single-engine Beechcraft V35 conducted an emergency landing on the beach in Shoreham around 2:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. On board were a pilot and one passenger who both survived the ordeal.

A woman walking her dog along the beach spotted the descending plane and pulled out her phone in time to capture the aircraft seconds before making contact with the ground. The plane is seen landing on the sand and skidding several feet before sliding into the water where its nose came to rest.

"I'm thinking he's too close to me, I'm thinking to hide behind that stone just in case and then next thing you know, they crash," Caelyn Candance said, describing the tense moments watching the plane come down.

The men exited the aircraft and reportedly told Candance the plane was experiencing engine troubles and the pilot decided the beach was the best place to try and touch down. The men apparently walked away with only cuts and bruises.

Candance loaded the survivors into her car and drove them to Brookhaven Calabro Airport where they apparently took off from.

Records indicate the plane is registered to a man from Queens, but it was unclear if he was one of the two men aboard the plane on Friday.