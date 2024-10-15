Winter Village returns to Bryant Park — ahead of Halloween!

Forget about spooky season! A winter staple will soon return to the city -- ahead of Halloween!

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will kick off the 2024-2025 season Oct. 25.

The beloved holiday destination will feature a holiday market, free admission skating rink and a food hall -- as in previous years.

New and returning merchants will take part in the open air holiday market. The shops will be open Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The 17,000 square foot ice skating rink is the largest free admission ice rink in the city. Skate time and rentals can be reserved in advance online. The ice rink will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, although it will be open until midnight on most weekends, holidays and much of December.

Meanwhile, the food/bar lodge will run daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with late nights corresponding to the late night schedule of the rink.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The Winter Village at Bryant Park will be open daily through March 2, 2025.

For more information, click here.