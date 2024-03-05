Whole Foods opening smaller stores for NYC shoppers

Want Whole Foods without the whole store? You've got it.

America's beloved grocer announced Monday it is bringing a new format store -- Whole Foods Market Daily Shop -- to New York City to make grocery shopping more convenient for urban consumers. The first location is expected to open on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, at 1175 Third Avenue, at some point this year.

That initial location will also be the first Whole Foods store in Manhattan to offer Juice & Java, a venue for coffee, tea, fresh pressed juices, smoothies, sandwiches, soups and various desserts.

Additional Whole Foods Market Daily Shop locations throughout New York City will follow. After the Big Apple launch, Whole Foods plans to bring its daily market format to other cities across the country.

Ranging between 7,000 to 14,000 square feet, the quick-shop stores are about a quarter to half the footprint of an average 40,000 square foot Whole Foods Market store, paving the way for expansion in dense, metropolitan areas. In bustling hubs like Manhattan where proximity matters, these stores will bring Whole Foods Market closer to existing customers, while extending the company’s reach to others in surrounding neighborhoods, the grocer says.

Whole Foods Market Daily Shop will provide a convenient option for grab-and-go meals and snacks, weekly essentials, and a quick, easy destination to pick up ingredients to complete a meal. Though smaller, the stores will still offer Whole Foods Market favorites, including an ample selection of fresh, seasonal produce, meat and seafood, sandwiches and pre-packed meals, breads, alcohol, and supplements, and a handpicked range of local specialties.

“At our new store formats, we’re tailoring every square foot to the unique, fast-paced needs of urban lifestyles. We’re excited to introduce a new way for our customers to quickly pick up their Whole Foods Market favorites – from grab-and-go meals to that last-minute dinner ingredient – making the early morning or after work grocery trips more efficient and enjoyable,” said Christina Minardi, Executive Vice President Growth & Development, Whole Foods Market & Amazon. “Expanding our footprint with Whole Foods Market Daily Shop is key to our growth, fostering deeper customer connections, and advancing our purpose to nourish people and the planet.”

The new format stores are in addition to, not a replacement for, the traditional supermarket.

In 2023, Whole Foods Market added its 17th store in New York City at One Wall Street, underscoring the company’s dedication to enhancing the urban customer experience and expanding its urban real estate footprint. Whole Foods Market currently has more than 530 stores in the U.S., U.K. and Canada, with more than 75 stores in the pipeline.