Where Is Rodney? 13-Year-Old Boy With Autism Missing in Brooklyn

A 13-year-old boy with autism vanished in Brooklyn Monday evening -- and the city's Notify NYC system has put out an alert asking for help finding him.

The notice says Rodney Ferguson may be in imminent danger.

Ferguson, who is staying at a temporary housing facility in Brooklyn, the New York City Children's Center Brooklyn Campus on Bergen Street, was last seen on Bergen Street around 8 p.m. Monday.

He may still be in the area and is believed to be with a 15-year-old boy, Christopher Dixon, who was also staying at that facility. Dixon has also been reported missing.

Ferguson is described as being about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 120 pounds, while Dixon is said to be about the same height and 156 pounds.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS, the local NYPD precinct at 718-495-5429 or 911.

Recently released data suggests 1 in 44 U.S. children are affected by autism. U.S. autism numbers have been on the rise for several years, but experts believe that reflects more awareness and the wider availability of services.