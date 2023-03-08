What a Relief: More NYC Subway Station Bathrooms to Reopen in May

There's relief coming to New York City's subway system, as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it is going to double the number of open bathrooms in stations across the city.

Aside from being surprised there even were bathrooms at subway stations (seriously, who knew those were a thing??), riders welcomed the news as a new survey suggests more riders are satisfied with the transit service.

On a day when many trains were slowed by signal problems, Virginia Madrey celebrated the notion that when she has to go to work, it will be OK if she also has to, well, GO.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

“We need it. Sometimes these trains are delayed. We need that bathroom,” Madrey said.

Yes, the seldom celebrated amenity of the subway bathroom. More than 100 of them closed during the pandemic. Nine stations finally re-opened their lavatories in January, and 12 more will be reopening May 2. That would bring the total amount back to about 30 percent of the pre-pandemic level.

Here is a list of stations where bathrooms will be opening once again come May:

Norwood

Woodlawn

168th Street

72nd Street Q train (Upper East Side)

Brooklyn Bridge

57th Street

The Barclays Center

36th Street D and R lines

Coney Island

Euclid Avenue

Flushing

Queensboro Plaza

These are the nine stations that had their bathrooms reopen in January:

E 180th Street

161st Street-Yankee Stadium

42nd Street-Bryant Park

14th Street-Union Square

Fulton Street

Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue

Forest Hills-71st Avenue

Jay Street-MetroTech

Kings Hwy

Here’s a map of all stations getting renovated facilities — strategically placed throughout the system:

“This is an important amenity that New Yorkers have said we should be doing more,” said NYC Transit President Richard Davey. He added that not only are riders relieved about the restroom situation, they’re also breathing easier about their commutes of late.

After months of safety concerns following a 2022 crime spike, transit officials have noticed a new trend: riders feel safe once again.

“For the third consecutive month, customers tell us they feel safer than the previous month,” Davey said.

Subway satisfaction for March 2023 stands at 65 percent, according to the MTA Customer Survey — compared to 52 percent in June 2022. Bus riders’ satisfaction is also up, from 63 percent to 69 percent, according to the results shared Wednesday.

Ask station managers and they’ll say what the difference maker is: safety. Not only is transit crime down 21 percent this year so far, the public sees police more frequently.

New NYC subway cars will replace the ones that have been running for nearly 50 years. But you're going to have to wait until late 2023. NBC New York's Myles Miller reports.

When asked if he thinks that a visible police presence has made a difference, MTA station manage Germaine Jackson gave an emphatic yes

“Big difference. Probably a 99% difference,” said Jackson.

As for the return of station bathrooms, Jackson also addressed what may be riders’ biggest question: Will they stay clean?

“We have an increased cleaning frequency with our bathrooms and we inspect them every hour,” he said, ensuring they will be clean.

Of course challenges remain. One in three riders still are not satisfied with the system, which is cash strapped, facing signal problems and needs modernization.