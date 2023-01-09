NYC Public Restrooms Back Open for Business in These Subway Stations

Bathrooms at nine busy subway stations across New York City are reopening Monday for the first time since the early days of the pandemic.

It's been nearly three years since the MTA shuttered the public restrooms in a response to the overwhelming health emergency gripping the Big Apple, and the rest of the world.

The MTA said each restroom received a makeover and will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and closed an hour at noon each day for cleaning.

Here's where you can find open restrooms:

Bronx: 161 St–Yankee Stadium (B/D), East 180 St (2/5)

Brooklyn: Jay St–MetroTech (A/C/F), Kings Highway (B/Q)

Manhattan: 14 St–Union Sq (4/5/6), Fulton St (A/C), 42 St–Bryant Park (B/D/F/M)

Queens: Jackson Hts–Roosevelt Av (E/F/M/R), Forest Hills–71 Av (E/F/M/R)

The upgrades to the bathrooms included new motion-activated faucets, fresh coats of paint, and new hand dryers, among other cosmetic improvements.

"When customers have got to go on the go, we’ve now got them covered at select stations," New York City Transit President Richard Davey said in a press release.