Powerful storms threaten NYC area Wednesday: what to know

What to Know Warmer air lingers in the tri-state area through Wednesday, when it could reach 60 degrees

Rain returns to the forecast Tuesday afternoon; strong storms are possible Wednesday

Expected Wednesday to wind down with some wind and for temps to dive Thursday

It seems like we were celebrating scant snowfall in Central Park just a month ago (we were, we got an inch for the first time in 701 days) and now we're bracing for thunderstorms.

Clouds are expected to increase throughout Tuesday as a warm front approaches the tri-state area. Much of the day stays dry, then shower chances increase from west to east during the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs remain warmer than average, rising well into the 50s away from the coast. Wednesday is even warmer, with temperatures looking to top out near 60 degrees. With that shift in temperature, though, comes precipitation.

By Wednesday's evening commute, expect heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds as a spring-like cold front passes through. Wind chills return to the 20s come Thursday morning but we warm up again for the weekend.

