‘We need to act now': 100+ climate activists arrested during NYC fossil fuels protest

What to Know The gloomy, rainy weather did not deter demonstrators Monday as hundreds marched in Lower Manhattan as they protested the impact of fossil fuels on the environment.

In the end, more than 100 people were arrested for blocking the doors to the Federal Reserve.

Organizers originally planned to March on Wall Street. They blame the big banks for funding projects that contribute to climate change.

Almost as soon as the protesters locked arms in front of the New York Federal Reserve, the police moved in with zip ties.

"I'm here because I'm worried about the climate. I'm worried about the end of the world, basically," Veena, a protestor, said.

When workers arrived, they couldn't get down the street as the group ultimately blocked every entrance of the Federal Reserve Building.

Protestors believe the fed should prioritize the planet over the interests of big banks and corporation.

Mid-morning the chanting got louder with arrests following later.

"If you refuse to disperse, you will be arrested," police could be heard telling the crowd.

"How else are we going to get people's attention. Good Lord, it's 2023," Jess Gim, a protestor, said.

Fellow protestor Lawrence MacDonald said the time to act is now.

"The time is very short and the stakes are very high," protestor Lawrence MacDonald said. "What else would you do with the last ten years of your life if you aren't advocating for climate action?"

Within the last week, climate protesters have held several big rally's in New York City.

Chopper 4 was over the scene when 24 people were arrested outside of Citi Bank's headquarters.

Monday was not the first day of the protest. More than 70,000 people demanding change marched in Manhattan on Sunday.

"We need to act now and influence all of these corporations to lower their emissions," protester Payton Clevenger said.

The climate protest coincides with world leaders converging in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly, which includes President Joe Biden, who is expected to speak Tuesday.

Demonstrators want to hear the president commit to clear steps to manage climate change.

"I'm here to take a stand and demand that he and the entire world's government act on this dier crisis," Matt Oill said.

Protestors say their may be additional demonstrations later in the week.