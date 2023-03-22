New Jersey

WATCH: Multiple Brush Fires Break Out in NJ, Consuming Old Railroad Tracks

Amtrak trains in and out of New York City are suspended due to the fires; NJ Transit also issues notice informing passengers that Northeast Corridor Line rail service is also suspended in both directions

By NBC New York Staff

Multiple brush fires erupted in New Jersey Wednesday, causing Amtrak train traffic in and out of New York City and in Central New Jersey to be on hold, while engulfing in flames an old railroad trestle in a wooded area in one county, according to officials and footage from Chopper 4.

The fire in Matawan was consuming old railroad tracks near Little Street and Johnson Avenue, while the brush fire in Edison appeared to be precariously close to vehicles. The Edison blaze was also affecting Amtrak.

Additionally, NJ Transit also issued a notice for its customers that warned of service suspension for Northeast Corridor Line service.

"Northeast Corridor Line rail service is suspended in both directions between Trenton and Penn Station New York due to fire department activity near Edison. Customers should seek alternate transportation. We are working as quickly as possible to provide substitute bus service," the notice on NJ Transit's website read.

NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station and 33rd Street.

It's not clear what sparked the fires.

The emergency response is ongoing.

Get real-time commuter updates here.

