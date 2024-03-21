2 kids fight for life after Washington Heights fire; 3 others hospitalized

Four children were hurt, two of them critically, in a fast-moving fire that swept through a Washington Heights apartment building overnight, authorities say.

Officials said Thursday that the FDNY was called to the building on Audubon Avenue, near West 175th Street, around 11 p.m. the prior evening for a report of a fire.

It's not clear where it broke out or what started it, but children accounted for most of the victims.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed flames leaping from a fifth-floor apartment. It was under control within about an hour, fire officials said.

According to police, 2- and 1-year-old boys are hospitalized in critical condition, while two 8-year-old girls, along with a 28-year-old woman, were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The 28-year-old woman is the mother of one of the 8-year-old girls; they live together in one apartment. The other victims, the two toddlers and the second 8-year-old, are siblings. Detectives are speaking with their parents.

The investigation is ongoing.