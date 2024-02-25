Warm-up around the corner for NYC area after weekend freeze

Hang tight folks, a warm up is on the way.

Sunday morning kicked off a brief weather whiplash -- feels like temps dropped into the teens overnight one day before high temps are set to rebound to pass 50.

The parkas and big puffer jackets will only be needed for the one day as the temperature pendulum swings back up to temperatures that are well above average for this time of year.

Forecast high temperatures final days of February.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

By Monday afternoon, conditions will start to feel spring-like, and then we see a return of showers late Tuesday through Wednesday night. Temperatures will be building during this time, with highs 10-15 degrees above average.

We briefly cool down later next week, but signals are there for pretty mild temperatures to return long term.