Here's a list of what you can donate during our 2024 Feeding Our Families campaign

NEW YORK - NBC 4 New York / WNBC, Telemundo 47 / WNJU and Stop & Shop announced the return of their successful campaign "Feeding Our Families"/ "Alimentando a Nuestras Familias" with a large-scale food drive to support eight regional food banks.
The Feeding Our Families / Alimentando a Nuestras Familias food collection and volunteer recruitment drive will take place on June 1 at nearly 200 Tri-State Stop & Shop locations, between the hours of 8 AM and 6 PM.
If you ask yourself, how can I contribute and donate? Below we provide a list that will greatly help the cause:
- Canned Proteins, Soups and Vegetables
- Dried Beans, Fruit and Herbs
- Peanut Butter
- Grains – Barley, Oats and Oatmeal, Quinoa and Rice
- Milk – Shelf-Stable or Dried Only
- Spices – Adobo, Cumin, Curry, Garlic, Pepper and Salt
- Condiments – Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Mustard and Salad Dressings
- Baby Products – Diapers, Formula, Food & Hygiene products
- Hygiene – Feminine products (Liners, Sanitary Pads and Tampons)
- Deodorant, Soap, Shampoo, Shaving Cream and Toothpaste
- Household – Aluminum Foil, Cleaners, Garbage Bags,
- Napkins and Paper Towels
Note: No perishable dairy, no glass, and no produce please!
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
For more information on the June 1 Feeding Our Families / Alimentando a Nuestras Familias food and volunteer drive, please visit NBCNewYork.com, Telemundo47.com, StopandShop.com or any participating food bank or food rescue organization.