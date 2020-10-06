Video Shows Moment NYPD Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian at Crosswalk

A woman was seriously injured after an NYPD patrol vehicle struck her while she was crossing the street on Monday, according to law enforcement sources.

The officer driving the patrol car that struck the woman on Pelham Parkway and Wallace Avenue in the Bronx was rushing to Throgs Neck Bridge in response to a call, the sources told NBC New York. The pedestrian was transported to Jacobi Hospital where she's in severe condition.

The patrol car was a highway unit and it had lights and sirens on as it drove through a red light and struck the woman who had the right of way, according to police and surveillance video which shows the moment of impact.

A senior law enforcement official told NBC New York that the patrol car was responding to a call about a driver in a black Mercedes who refused to stop. When the driver finally halted on the bridge, the passenger reportedly scream "shoot me," which was heard over police radio.

No police officers were injured and no other details were immediately available.

