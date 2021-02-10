Video Shows Man Creeps Behind Victim Before Attempted Rape in Brooklyn: NYPD

New York City police are searching for a suspect who attempted to rape a 62-year-old in a Brooklyn alleyway over the weekend.

The NYPD says the victim was walking down Kosciuszko Street near Lewis Avenue before 6 a.m. on Saturday when a man followed her. Surveillance video from across the street of P.S. 081 Thaddeus Stevens showed the moment just before the attack.

The suspect crept up behind the woman and physically assaulted her, according to police.

The man then dragged the woman into an alleyway and attempted to rape her. Police say EMS responded to the scene and took the victim to the hospital. She was treated for injuries and pain to her lip, hand and knee, according to the NYPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).