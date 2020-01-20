Two Fires, Two Boroughs, Two Suspicious Dead Bodies Early Monday Morning

What to Know A man is dead in a suspicious fire in Queens, and another man is dead in a suspicious Brooklyn fire

The Queens victim's hands were bound, while the Brooklyn victim had neck wounds

Both incidents happened within a few minutes of each other early Monday, though authorities are not connecting them

Authorities are investigating two separate fires early Monday morning, each of which revealed a body whose death was suspicious even without the blaze.

And though the two incidents were more than 15 miles apart, the calls for help came within 5 minutes of each other. (There was no indication, at least in the preliminary stages, that the fires were related.)

Law enforcement sources tell News 4 the body of a man was found on the first floor of a Queens Village home, his hands bound behind his back. Investigators are still trying to determine the man’s identify and cause of death. He has severe burns across his body.

The fire on the corner of 104th Avenue and 217th Street was contained to the one home. As of early Monday there were no arrests.

But that was just one incident. Authorities found another body in the lobby of a building after a separate fire on Adelphi Street in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn.

That fire is also being probed as suspicious; the man had wounds to his neck.

Both incidents happened just after 3 a.m. Monday.

This is a developing story.