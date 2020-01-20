Crime and Courts
Early Morning Double Shooting Inside Inwood Restaurant Leaves 1 Dead: Sources

A man is dead following a double shooting believed to have taken place inside an Inwood restaurant Monday morning, sources tell News 4.

The incident occurred inside the Floridita Restaurant and Bar on 10th Avenue near 207 Street. Detectives have been at the restaurant since after 5 a.m.

Police confirms that one man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital in connection to the incident.

Chopper 4 was over the scene -- which is close to the train station where the 1 line stops. Aerial images show police tape surrounding the perimeter of the area.

The investigation continues. No other information was immediately available.

