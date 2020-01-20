fire

Fatal Co-op City Fire Claims Life of 85-Year-Old Man: NYPD

A 49-year-old woman was also found suffering from smoke inhalation in the lobby, police say. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition

An 85-year-old man died after a fire broke out in Co-Op City Monday morning, police say.

Police say they responded to a fire inside a high rise on Casals Place in the Bronx shortly before 3 a.m. When the arrived they discovered the octogenarian unconscious and unresponsive inside his apartment.

A 49-year-old woman was also found suffering from smoke inhalation in the lobby, police say.

According to authorities, both were taken to Jacobi Hospital where the man was pronounced dead. His identity has not been revealed

The woman is in stable condition.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

