TSA

TSA: Woman Arrested With Loaded Gun at NY’s Stewart Airport

A woman tried to board a plane in New York with a loaded handgun in her carry-on luggage, the Transportation Security Administration said.

TSA officers spotted the .380-caliber gun as the woman went through security at Stewart International Airport in Newburgh on Friday, the agency said in a news release. The gun was loaded with seven bullets including one in the chamber, the TSA said.

The woman, a resident of Lagrangeville, told officials she had forgotten that she had her gun with her. New York State Police confiscated the weapon and detained the woman for questioning.

Local

Harvey Weinstein 2 hours ago

Weinstein Jury Back to Work With Signs of Split Over Charges

North Bergen 7 hours ago

Wild Goat Chase: Volunteers Help Rescue Loose Goat in New Jersey

The TSA says a typical penalty for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is a $4,100 fine.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

TSAtravelNewburghStewart International AIrport
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us