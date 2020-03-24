Tri-State Athletes React to Tokyo 2021: ‘It’s Officially Official’

Tri-state Olympic hopefuls took to social media Tuesday reacting to the news the Tokyo 2020 Games had been officially postponed -- some detailing the emotion of the news, others finding silver linings.

The International Olympic Committee said early Tuesday that -- due to the coronavirus outbreak -- the summer games must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020, but not later than summer 2021, "to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.”

According to the IOC, more than 6,000 athletes had already qualified for the games globally. Thousands more were still looking forward to qualification rounds. Read the reactions of our tri-state hopefuls and qualifiers below.

New York fencer and Olympic bronze medal winner 2016 Monica Aksamit posted to Instagram Tuesday saying that she felt the postponement was the right decision.

New Jersey wrestler Jordan Burroughs won gold at the 2012 Olympics in freestyle wrestling. He posted this pragmatic reaction to the news on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Dagmara Wozniak is a competitive fencer from New Jersey who helped the U.S. contingent win a team saber bronze in Rio. She posted her reaction Tuesday afternoon.

Soccer player Carli Lloyed is seeing the bright side. The New Jersey native scored the gold-medal-winning goal in Beijing and London.

silver lining 😉 more time to prepare, more time to get sharper and even more fit!!! https://t.co/999mWcmjk0 — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) March 24, 2020

New York sailing twins and Olympic hopefuls Emma and Carmen Cowles spoke to the NY Daily News about dealing with the announcement that the 2020 games were postponed.

Nice write-up about us in the New York Daily News! #keeptraining #stayhome US Sailing Team Posted by The Cowles Twins on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Team USA fencer and New Jersey native spoke out about the emotional journey of the last two weeks.

2 weeks I was taking selfies at the Eiffel Tower and today we found out the Olympics are postponed until 2021. Here’s everything that happened in between. https://t.co/JJkmTnzXPy — Kamali Thompson (@Kamali_Thompson) March 24, 2020

New Jersey track runner English Gardner posted that she was not upset -- she is as much a "caring human" as she is an athlete. Gardner won a gold medal in the 4 x 100 relay in Rio de Janeiro.

New Jersey long distance runner Marielle Hall was just grateful that running and movement itself was not cancelled. Hall qualified for the 2016 Olympics and finished 33rd in the 10,000-meter run.