Tokyo Olympics Delayed Up to a Year, Japan PM Says

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said IOC President Thomas Bach agreed "100%" to postpone the Tokyo Games until 2021.

By Mari Yamaguchi

IOC President Thomas Bach has agreed “100%” to a proposal of postponing the Tokyo Olympics for about one year until 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday.

Abe said after his telephone talks with Bach that he requested a postponement “taking into consideration the current circumstances” and to secure an environment in which athletes can perform at their best and crowds can be safe and secure.

He added that he hoped to reschedule the Olympics as proof of human victory over the coronavirus pandemic.

Abe's office tweeted that the Olympics would be held by the summer of 2021.

Abe said he expects the pandemic to be over by next year and the Olympics can be held by the summer of 2021 at the latest.

