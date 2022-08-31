Brooklyn

Tree Falls on 7-Year-Old Girl Walking With Mom in Brooklyn: Cops

brooklyn tree falls
News 4

A sprawling tree suddenly fell on a 7-year-old girl in Brooklyn Wednesday as she walked with her mother, police say.

The child was taken to a hospital with a leg injury after the accident on Ocean Parkway, by Webster Avenue, shortly before 11 a.m. There was no immediate update on her condition as of mid-afternoon.

The NYC Parks Department said the tree that fell was on private property and not maintained by its workers. Its crews did respond to the site to help clear the tree, since it was blocking the right of way, officials said.

No other details were immediately available.

