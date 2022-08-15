Tree Fall Kills Woman in Backyard NYC Pool: Police

A tree fell onto the backyard pool of a Bronx residence Monday afternoon, killing one woman and leaving a second hospitalized, police said.

The deadly incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at a building off Palisades Avenue, the NYPD said.

A woman in her 50s died from injuries sustained in the fall. Another woman, in her 60s, was also hurt and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police did not immediately release the identity of the woman killed in the crash.

The tragic death came one day after a tree limb fell on a man at a Brooklyn park, sending him to the hospital in critical condition, city officials said.