Trader Joe's is coming to Harlem, which will mark its 13th foray into New York City supermarket culture but the first time it'll set up shop in Upper Manhattan.

The beloved American grocery chain will take up 28,000 square feet as part of the forthcoming Urban League Empowerment Center on 125th Street, according to a lease agreement inked with The Prusik Group, BRP Companies, L+M Development Partners and Taconic Partners that was announced Wednesday.

The same building will also house the new headquarters and conference center for the National Urban League as well as New York state's first civil rights museum, which will be known as the Urban Civil Rights Experience Museum.

Trader Joe's will join Target as an anchor tenant at the building. No opening date has been set at this time.

Handout

“Now, as always, Trader Joe’s appreciates being a part of a new opportunity, a source for nourishment, and a safe, welcoming environment for people to come together and shop.” Trader Joe's Public Relations Direct Kenya Friend-Daniel said in a statement. “We are excited to open our doors in this groundbreaking location, and we look forward to serving Harlem, a community rich in culture and diversity, as their neighborhood grocery store."

Announced in August, the 17-story Urban League Empowerment Center is expected to be a new hub for living, working and culture for the Harlem community and broader city. Along with the new civil rights museum, it will include at least 170 units of supportive and affordable housing for low-income New Yorkers as well as nearly 90,000 square feet of rentable retail space.

The new building will also include below-market office space for several locally based non-profits, including the United Negro College Fund, 100 Black Men, Inc. and Jazzmobile, officials have said. The project, designed by Beyer Blinder Belle, is expected to be completed in 2023.