trader joe's

Trader Joe's Is Coming to Harlem

The beloved American grocery chain currently has 12 stores in New York City, but this will be its first in Upper Manhattan

trader joe's rendering
Handout

Trader Joe's is coming to Harlem, which will mark its 13th foray into New York City supermarket culture but the first time it'll set up shop in Upper Manhattan.

The beloved American grocery chain will take up 28,000 square feet as part of the forthcoming Urban League Empowerment Center on 125th Street, according to a lease agreement inked with The Prusik Group, BRP Companies, L+M Development Partners and Taconic Partners that was announced Wednesday.

The same building will also house the new headquarters and conference center for the National Urban League as well as New York state's first civil rights museum, which will be known as the Urban Civil Rights Experience Museum.

Trader Joe's will join Target as an anchor tenant at the building. No opening date has been set at this time.

trader joe's rendering
Handout
This rendering of the new store was released Wednesday.

“Now, as always, Trader Joe’s appreciates being a part of a new opportunity, a source for nourishment, and a safe, welcoming environment for people to come together and shop.” Trader Joe's Public Relations Direct Kenya Friend-Daniel said in a statement. “We are excited to open our doors in this groundbreaking location, and we look forward to serving Harlem, a community rich in culture and diversity, as their neighborhood grocery store."

Local

racism 11 hours ago

NJ Woman Allegedly Goes On Racist, Profane Tirade After Flipping Out Over Mail Delivery

COVID-19 4 hours ago

NYC Issues ‘Urgent' Warning for People 75+; State Awaits Results on More Tests for UK Strain

Announced in August, the 17-story Urban League Empowerment Center is expected to be a new hub for living, working and culture for the Harlem community and broader city. Along with the new civil rights museum, it will include at least 170 units of supportive and affordable housing for low-income New Yorkers as well as nearly 90,000 square feet of rentable retail space.

The new building will also include below-market office space for several locally based non-profits, including the United Negro College Fund, 100 Black Men, Inc. and Jazzmobile, officials have said. The project, designed by Beyer Blinder Belle, is expected to be completed in 2023. 

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

trader joe'sManhattanHarlemsupermarkets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us