Tourist on 2nd day of Big Apple visit stabbed in neck at Queens subway station

A tourist from Brazil about to enjoy a second day in New York City was stabbed while waiting for a train in what police believe was an unprovoked attack Thursday morning.

Police circulated surveillance images of a man wanted for allegedly approaching the 29-year-old victim from behind at the Queens Plaza subway station around 10:30 a.m. and taking a knife to the man's neck.

The wounded man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he's expected to survive. Family told News 4 the 29-year-old was visiting from Brazil with his wife.

Detectives were still searching the next day for his alleged attacker who fled from the station Thursday morning. The station services the E/M/R lines.

According to surveillance images, he was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black best.

An investigation is ongoing.