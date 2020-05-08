Tina Fey Hosts ‘Rise Up New York’ Coronavirus Benefit With Star-Studded Performances

What to Know Some of New York's biggest stars in the world of entertainment are coming together for one sole purpose: to help raise money for the most vulnerable during the current crisis

Robin Hood and IHEARTMEDIA teamed up to hold the "Rise Up New York!" benefit hosted by Tina Fey.

Chris Rock, Jennifer Lopez, Eli Manning, David Chang, Barbra Streisand, Robert de Niro, Ben Platt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bette Midler, Idina Menzel, Jimmy Fallon are among the celebrities who will participate.

Some of New York's biggest stars in music, acting and entertainment are coming together for a virtual benefit to raise funds for New York City's most vulnerable during the current crisis and its aftermath.

Robin Hood and IHEARTMEDIA teamed up to hold the "Rise Up New York!" benefit hosted by Tina Fey.

"100 percent of donations will provide support for food, shelter, cash assistance, health and mental health, legal services, education and more - helping fellow New Yorkers rebuild their lives as the city moves towards recovery and beyond," according to Robin Hood.

This special event, which will be broadcast across radio and television, will feature New York City’s biggest champions and celebrities participating from their homes, including Chris Rock, Jennifer Lopez, Eli Manning, David Chang, Idina Menzel, Barbra Streisand, Robert de Niro, Ben Platt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bette Midler, Jimmy Fallon and more.

The star-studded “virtual telethon” to raise awareness and relief funds to help New Yorkers whose lives have been dramatically impacted by COVID-19 will include special musical performances from Mariah Carrey, Bon Jovi, Billy Joel and Sting.

"Rise Up New York!" will be broadcast at 7 p.m. EST on Monday, May 11, all New York City TV stations, iHeartMedia and Entercom broadcast radio stations. It will also be broadcast live and rebroadcast SiriusXM and nationally on CNBC.

Robin Hood partners with over 250 nonprofits to support food, housing, education, legal services, workforce development, and more to New Yorkers living in poverty across all five boroughs.

For more information on the event and where to watch, click here.