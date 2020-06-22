New Jersey

Child, 8, Among Three Found Drowned in Pool at New Jersey Home: Officials

Three people, including a child, died Monday after drowning in a backyard swimming pool, law enforcement officials said.

Just before 5 p.m., a call to 911 said there were three individuals seen unresponsive in a pool on Clearview Road in East Brunswick.

The mayor confirmed to NBC New York that all three — an 8-year-old girl, her 32-year-old mother and a 62-year-old male family member, according to East Brunswick police — were later pronounced dead after being found in the pool.

"This is a devastating day for our entire community. It is too early to determine exactly what happened," Brunswick Police Chief Frank Losacco said. "We are working with the Middlesex County Prosecutors office and will release information as it develops."

It was still unclear how the three how drowned. An investigation is ongoing.

New Jerseypool
