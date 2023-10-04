This NJ city is among the least ‘green' in US, study says

What to Know The push for sustainability and preserving nature as much as possible is a reality that has prompted the growth of the renewable energy market over the years.

The push for sustainability and preserving nature as much as possible is a reality that has prompted the growth of the renewable energy market over the years.

With this in mind, WalletHub looked at the 100 largest cities to determine the most green looking at clean energy, recyclinging, greenhouse-gas emissions per capita and a number of other key indicators to compile the ranking.

It turns out that a city in New Jersey is among the least "green" in the nation.

Newark, New Jersey ranks as No. 94 overall out of 100 when it comes to the most "green" cities, meaning it is the 7th least sustainable large city in the country.

The dismal overall ranking by WalletHub is due to how the city ranked in the individual categories of environment (No. 93 out of 100 cities), transportation (No. 28 out of 100 cities), energy sources (No. 87 out of 100 cities) and lifestyle & policy (No. 57 out of 100).

When it comes to specific metrics, Newark also ranked as the city with the second lowest farmer markets per capita. But it isn't all bad news for the tri-state area. New York ranked as the city with the 4th most farmers markets per capita. (New York ranked as the 25th most green large city in the country, according to WalletHub.)

Another New Jersey city did well in other specific metrics. WalletHub ranked Jersey City as the No. 1 city with the lowest greenhouse-gas emissions per capita. It also is the city with the 2nd lowest percentage of commuters who drive -- right after New York, which ranks 1st in this metric.

While Jersey City ranked well in certain specific metrics, overall it came in as the 76th "greenest" city in the country.

So which large city is the greenest of them all? That honor goes to San Diego.

For information on the methodology used or to see the complete ranking, click here.