Teen Student Stabbed in Chest, Leg Inside Bronx High School Library: Sources

A teenager was stabbed multiple times in his chest and leg by another student inside a Bronx high school library Thursday afternoon, sources told NBC New York.

The attack occurred around 2:20 p.m. in the library of Fannie Lou Hamer High School in East Morrisania, according to law enforcement sources.

The 18-year-old victim was stabbed twice in the chest and once in the leg, sources said, and he was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was said to be in stable condition.

The attacker, a male student, fled from the school afterward, and is still being sought by NYPD.