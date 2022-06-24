Suspected Subway Surfer Hits Head, Suffers Severe Trauma in NYC Accident: Cops

A suspected teenage subway surfer suffered severe head trauma in a rush-hour accident aboard a 7 train in Queens Thursday and remained hospitalized in critical condition early Friday, police said.

Cops say they think the boy was riding on top of a southbound train and hit his head on an unknown object as the subway pulled into the 111th Street and Roosevelt Avenue station shortly after 6 p.m.

No other details on the case were immediately available.

Thursday's incident is the second subway surfing case to make headlines in the last week and a half.

Shocking video posted to TikTok showed a group of people standing, walking and even dancing on top of a moving subway train as it crossed the Williamsburg Bridge.