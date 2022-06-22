Woman's Rush-Hour Collapse, Harrowing Subway Track Rescue Captured on Video

Two NYPD officers are being hailed as heroes for rescuing a 25-year-old woman who collapsed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn during a morning rush hour this week.

Bodycam footage shared by the NYPD Wednesday shows a woman walking along the edge of the northbound R platform at the 95th Street station in Bay Ridge around 8:30 a.m. Monday. Suddenly, she tips over the side of the platform and falls on the tracks.

The officer appears to have been behind the woman as she walked, then fell, based on the body camera footage. A second officer's body camera shows the first cop leap onto the tracks after the woman falls. Her hands are seen waving in the air by her head.

The two officers were able to pull the woman to safety minutes before another train rolled into the station. Authorities say some sort of medical episode triggered the fall.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

She was taken to a hospital in stable condition after the incident. The two officers who helped her, Muhammed Ghani and Rochelle Paulburton, were on transit patrol at the time. They were not hurt. Both have been with the NYPD for at least five years.