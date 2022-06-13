Wild Video Shows People Riding on Top of NYC Subway As It Crosses Williamsburg Bridge

Shocking new video posted to Tik Tok shows a group of people standing, walking and even dancing on top of a moving subway train as it was crossing the Williamsburg Bridge.

The subway surfers, eight in all, took the video themselves. Police said the group was riding on top of a northbound J train Saturday evening as it made its way over the bridge.

The group appeared to be laughing and having fun as they rode on top of the train, but now police are looking for them.

It's not the first time the NYPD has investigated subway surfing incidents. In 2015, three children were busted after riding on the back of an uptown express train. In 2019, a man with a history of subway crimes was caught riding the outside of a 5 train in Brooklyn.

More recently, a 32-year-old man died in October 2021 after falling off a J train — the same line the latest people recorded themselves riding. Hundreds of similar incidents are reported each year.

While the video is alarming, commuters didn't seem terribly surprised by the stunt, and were more concerned about violent crimes on the subway the attempt at a viral video.

"The subways have been feeling very unsafe lately and definitely that's more my concern than a couple of kids having fun," said rider Tim Casentini. "What are you gonna do, put rails on top of the subway? It's not gonna work."

A police investigation is ongoing.